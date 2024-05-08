SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 6, 2024, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that a conviction was obtained against Ronald Anthony Silveria, 27, of Fremont, after a trial by jury for attacking and stealing from two men. Silveria was convicted of first-degree robbery (PC 211), false imprisonment by violence or menace (PC 236/237(a)), identity theft (PC 530.5(a)), and misdemeanor assault (PC 240) and false imprisonment (PC 236).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial on September 15, 2022, Mr. Silveria met a man in Fremont through the Grindr app. They traveled in separate cars to a San Francisco motel where the victim had rented a room. After hanging out in the room for a while, Silveria pulled out a gun and tied the victim, who was naked, to the bed.

He proceeded to go through the victim’s bags and electronics, hitting the victim and demanding passwords for bank apps. Silveria agreed to release the victim if he withdrew $400 from an ATM and gave it to him. The victim agreed and the defendant allowed him to dress, forced him to wipe down the room, and get into his car to drive to a nearby ATM. After taking the $400, Silveria refused to return the victim’s car keys and belongings.

He then drove across the Bay Bridge and abandoned the victim in Emeryville at 4:30 a.m. He drove off with all of victim’s belongings including his phone, iPad, and wallet.

“Mr. Silveria preyed on a man who was in a trusting, compromised, and vulnerable position,” said Assistant District Attorney Edward Mario. “I thank the victim for his bravery in testifying and re-living traumatic life events. This conviction ensures accountability for Mr. Silveria’s actions and provide a measure of justice for the victim.”

The defendant is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in state prison for his crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for May 22, 2024.