SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Pride organizers have announced the official schedule for the Pride 50 celebration, which will take place online this year. The usual in-person San Francisco Pride celebration, which also includes the well-known parade, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities will begin with Mayor London Breed’s Pride Kickoff on June 5, and the online celebration will take place between Saturday June 27 to Sunday June 28.

San Francisco will also participate in Global Pride on June 27, which will be a 24-hour live-streamed festival celebration around the world.

The online celebration will “feature live and pre-recorded performances, greetings from LGBTQ+ community members, elected officials and celebrities, speeches from thought leaders, drag and dance performances, DJ sets, and more!”, the SF Pride website describes. Other events will include the Frameline44 Pride Showcase, the online schedule for which will be announced on June 3. SF Pride will release more information about streaming methods and specific schedules once those details become available.

“LGBTQ Pride Month is one of my favorite times of year, because it is truly San Francisco at its best. It is a celebration of the community’s hard-fought progress and the legacy of strength, resilience, and leadership against all odds,” said Mayor Breed in a public statement. “This year, we’re are kicking off the historic anniversary of 50 years of Pride. It is an important milestone of our achievement and a reminder of the work we still have ahead to reach full equality.”

This year will mark 50 years since what was originally known as “Gay Freedom Day” celebrated its first “Freedom Day Revolution”.

“Frameline will be celebrating Pride with a major virtual event, the Frameline44 Pride Showcase. We’ll be hosting four days of brand new feature films, documentaries, and even some of our signature shorts programs-all available for screening at home, June 25-28,” said James Woolley, LGBTQ film festival’s executive director.

Here is a general calendar list of Pride 2020 Events. All times are in Pacific Standard Time:

San Francisco Pride 2020 Kickoff with Mayor London Breed (Friday, June 5. Time TBD)

(Friday, June 5. Time TBD) San Francisco Pride’s 2020 Online Celebration (Saturday, June 27 1-9 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 2-7 p.m.)

(Saturday, June 27 1-9 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 2-7 p.m.) Lavender Talks (Thursday, June 25, 12-1 p.m.)

(Thursday, June 25, 12-1 p.m.) Frameline44 Pride Showcase (Thursday June 25 to Sunday June 28)

(Thursday June 25 to Sunday June 28) Openhouse SF LGBTQ Senior Prom (Thursday, June 25 4-6 p.m.)

(Thursday, June 25 4-6 p.m.) Trans March 2020 (Friday, June 26. Time TBD).

(Friday, June 26. Time TBD). Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet’s Pride Brunch 2020: Live at home! (Saturday, June 27 12:00-1:30 p.m.)

(Saturday, June 27 12:00-1:30 p.m.) Global Pride 24 Hour Event (Saturday, June 27)

(Saturday, June 27) Illuminate the Pink Triangle (Saturday, June 27 @ 8:00 p.m.)

(Saturday, June 27 @ 8:00 p.m.) Fifty Years of SF Pride CBS Televised Special (Sunday, June 28 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Visit sfpride.org for more details and updated information about this year’s Pride 50 schedule.