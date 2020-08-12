SAN FRANCISCO—Armstrong Brewing, a brewery in South San Francisco announced on Tuesday, August 11 they are closing permanently due to its financial difficulty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as announced on their website.

“To our loyal patrons and guests we are sad to announce that we will not be reopening for business and have made the difficult decision to close Armstrong Brewing Co. due to the restriction COVID has placed on small businesses like ours. We want to thank South City for allowing us to be a part of your community,” reads a statement on the brewery’s website.

The state of California announced on July 13 its regulation that all counties must close all operations (both indoor and outdoor) of bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs, unless they are offering sit-down, outdoor dining. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control temporarily suspended enforcement of specific legal prohibitions, and they allowed selling alcohol such as beer, wine, and pre-mixed drinks without manufacturers containers outside of licensed premises only when sold in conjunction with meals prepared for pick-up or delivery.

On the website by OpenTable by booking.com, the brewery is introduced as “Founded in 2012, Armstrong Brewing Company is South San Francisco’s first post-prohibition brewery.”

The brewery is located on Grand Avenue in downtown district, and has 16 taps which are ever-rotating with small-batch, handcrafted beer and seltzer, the website notes. They offered a daily rotating menu and also Tuesday’s tacos in addition to their popular craft beer, as seen on their Instagram.

“We are most proud of the amazing staff and team who have contributed to our brewery’s success over the years and the recent recognition by the chamber of commerce for our community engagement. Armstrong Brewing will always hold a special place in our hearts and we hope that it will forever hold a special place in yours, thank you for the memories South City! #SouthCityCrafted,” the company noted in a closing statement to the local community.