SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that occurred in the Ingleside District on Tuesday, November 1. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:28 a.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 2200 block of Bayshore Boulevard on a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found several victims and were directed to the suspect. One of the victims was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers provided aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and summoned medical attention. Officers detained the suspect at the scene.

The victim with life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The other victims were treated at the scene. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded and took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and the SFPD will release more details when they are available.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.