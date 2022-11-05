SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help provide toys to children in need. This year, more than ever, we are encouraging and kindly asking the community to please be generous in supporting this very worthy cause.

In our seventh year of collaboration with Walgreens, the SFPD will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at over 40 San Francisco Walgreens locations starting Thursday, November 3 through Friday, December 16.

Individuals can purchase or drop off a new, unwrapped toy in any San Francisco Walgreens that will be collected by the San Francisco Police Department and donated to a child this holiday season. In 2021, approximately 5,000 toys were donated at the city’s Walgreens stores.

The toy drive kicks off 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 3 at Walgreens located at 2141 Chestnut St. The toy drive will be collecting gifts at all Walgreens stores in San Francisco.

For interview requests or for questions regarding the toy drive contact the SFPD Media Relations Unit at 415-837-7395 or email at sfpdmediarealtions@sfgov.org.