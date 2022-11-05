SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult, Robert Newman, 74. The SFPD reported that Newman was last seen at his residence on the 1500 block of Post Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 1, at 6 pm. Newman suffers from memory loss and epilepsy.

He is described as Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. Newman was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki pants, white and tan shoes, and eyeglasses.

Anyone who locates Robert Newman should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with details on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.