SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested an individual connected to an organized retail theft fencing operation. The SFPD reported that in early 2022 the Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Taskforce launched a months-long investigation based on information provided by local retailers.

The investigation involved the possession, and sales of, stolen over-the-counter medication and personal care products. The sale of the locally stolen items was done on an online platform and shipped to individuals throughout the United States. Investigators identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the primary suspect in the fencing operation.

On July 13, with the assistance of Ingleside Station officers, SFPD investigators served a search warrant on Tenorio’s home on Milton Street in the city’s Ingleside District. While serving the search warrant, investigators located and seized thousands of stolen goods estimated to be worth nearly $200,000. Investigators have been and are continuing to work closely with local retailers to determine the origin of the stolen items.

Investigators estimate that Puga-Tenorio’s fencing operation was yielding over half a million dollars annually for at least the last three years. Investigators believe that Puga-Tenorio is not unique and that there are several other individuals in the city conducting similar fencing operations. The SFPD will continue to work with local retailers and the San Francisco District Attorney to hold these people accountable.

Following the search warrant service, the suspect was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on one count of possession of stolen property (496(a) PC). Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.