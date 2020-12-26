SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department said they arrested Joshua Jereco Pittman, 30, of San Francisco, Deandre Quininnie, 31, of San Francisco, and Leticia Gilton, 26, of Vallejo, for burglaries made in the cities of Ingleside and Taraval.

The police issued a press release stating that they seized “several firearms including two semiautomatic rifles, six semi-automatic handguns, and several items of evidence linked to burglaries in San Francisco.”

In one of the burglaries, the police said the suspects “confronted a 16-year-old female victim in her home, took her cell phone, and demanded money.”

According to the press release, the suspects sometimes would break into someone’s home, armed with guns, confront the homeowners, and take “cash jewelry, and electronics.”

“San Francisco is experiencing an increase in home burglaries,” the police said in the press release. “SFPD’s response to burglary investigations begins with patrol officers who take the initial report, canvass the area for evidence and notify crime scene investigators and Burglary Detail, investigators. Investigators exhaust every lead, which can include witness statements, video footage, and physical evidence in an effort to recover stolen property and identify and arrest the suspects. When an arrest is made, burglary investigators present the best possible case to the district attorney for rebooking. The SFPD Burglary Detail tracks repeat offenders and burglary ‘crews’ in an effort to connect these offenders to other burglaries and help prevent future burglaries,” the statement read.

The San Francisco Sherriff’s Office booked Deandre on 2 charges of first-degree burglary, one charge each of false imprisonment, child endangerment, first-degree robbery, and 2 more charges of the first-degree burglary – residential. Jail records indicate Deandre is being held without bond and was booked on December 11 at 8:15 a.m. The jail records indicate that his next court appearance is January 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Pittman was arrested with 4 charges of the first-degree burglary – residential, and one charge each of first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, and child endangerment, according to jail records. Jail records show that Pittman is being held without bond and was booked on December 11 at 2:58 p.m., and his next court appearance is January 21 at 9:00 a.m.

As of December 26, no additional information could be found regarding Gilton’s arrest, booking, or next court appearance.

The police still ask for the public’s help regarding this investigation. Call the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-575-4444 or text them at TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. All informers will remain anonymous.