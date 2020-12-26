SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department, University of California San Francisco Police, and the CHP officers said they organized an “Operation Holiday Cheer” for children who are being held at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital for the Christmas season.

The police said their purpose for “Operation Holiday Cheer” is to “bring holiday greetings to children at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and Family House.” Most of these children, the authorities indicate, are unable to join their families at their homes on Christmas Day because they are sick in the hospital.

“As part of the operation, officers in marked SFPD police cars formed a motorcade that stopped at each facility. After activating the emergency lights on their vehicles, officers exited the cars to wave their holiday greetings to the children, their families, and the staff members who provide them medical care,” said the authorities in a press release.

Police Chief William Scott said in a Tweet, “I’m exceptionally proud of the officers and professional staff members of the SFPD for contributing more than $15,000 to our additional toy drive this year through our @SFPDNorthern CPAB. Our member’s generosity is just one example of our ongoing community efforts across the city.”

Santa Claus came along and sat with the San Francisco Police Department officers from the back of a “specially decorated SFPD flatbed truck,” the release indicated.

The officers and Santa abided by COVID-19 rules and guidelines when they delivered toys and presents to the children because many of them are immunocompromised, said the statement.

“The SFPD has a long-standing partnership with Children’s Hospital and Family House and this Operation serves to remind kids in difficult situations that they are not forgotten this Christmas season. Moments like this remind us why we swore an oath as peace officers: service to others. We are proud to wear the SFPD star and honored to protect our community,” the police said.

To donate funds to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, go to https://give.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org/ways-to-give. To volunteer with the Children’s Hospital, go to https://ucsfhealth.samaritan.com/custom/502/#/volunteer_home.