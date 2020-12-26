SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department said they jointly rescued a dog who had placed herself in a dangerous position on a rocky cliffside Tuesday, December 22.

The police issued a press release stating the black Labrador Retriever named “Loki” had “slipped through a hole in a fence line near the Greenwich Street Steps.” After she slipped through, she ended up sliding 20-30 feet down the dangerous cliffside, the police stated.

The San Francisco Police Tweeted about the incident.

🎄 News Release 🎄

San Francisco Police and Firefighters Team Up to Rescue “Loki” the Dog from Telegraph Hillside. 🐶

Check out the body-worn camera footage below! Visit the attached link for the full footage and full story ➡️ https://t.co/TVM4v5e9p1 pic.twitter.com/hW5TW77JQO

— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 24, 2020

The police said they responded at the 200 block of Sansome Street around 6:08 p.m., and once all the authorities arrived, they said they had to use a flashlight to locate her because it was getting late and was dark.

There is a video from an officer’s body camera that shows the dog being rescued. In the video, Loki appeared afraid to come to the officer when he and her owners called out to her. Eventually, she came close enough to the police officer so that he could grab her and take her to safety.

Once the officer had her, according to the press release, there was a “high cyclone fence at the top of the cliff” that prevented the officer from passing Loki to safety.

Rescuers used a rope line that they dropped from the top of the cliff so that a San Francisco firefighter could make his way up the hillside from below to carry Loki down to Lombard Street, the press release said.

The San Francisco Police and San Francisco Fire Fighters said in the statement that they “are very happy that Loki was rescued and reunited with her family.”

Go to https://vimeo.com/494268257 to watch the SFPD body- camera video of the incident.