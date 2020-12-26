CALIFORNIA — The owners of LA Weekly announced on Tuesday, December 22 that they have purchased the Marina Times and Village Voice.

Based in New York City, Village Voice was founded in 1955 by Dan Wolf, Edwin Fancher, and Norman Mailer. It shut down in 2018 due to financial problems.

The Marina Times, based in San Francisco, was founded in 1986. It provides “‘hyper-local’ news coverage of important trends and developments” impacting “the quality of life in San Francisco’s Marina, Cow Hollow, Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and North Beach neighborhoods,” according to its website.

Brian Calle who is the publisher and CEO of LA Weekly told the Marina Times, “there are certain communities that are special” and those communities are New York, Orange County, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Calle says he hopes to expand the Marina Times’ digitally and online. With Village Voice, Calle says he will continue its quarterly print editions and potentially increasing it later on.

The news of LA Weekly acquiring Village Voice and the Marina Times comes one week after Clint Reilly Communications, owned by Clint and Janet Reilly, purchased the San Francisco Examiner and San Francisco Weekly.

According to Calle’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as CEO and publisher of LA Weekly since December 2017.

Calle graduated from the University of Southern California in 2004 and received a Master’s in Communications from the University of California State University, Los Angeles in 2008.