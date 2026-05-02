SAN FRANCISCO—On April 28, seventh and eighth graders of Pasadena’s St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School finished their field trip travelling around California called “Bridges & Breakthroughs,” focusing on Armenian heritage and remembrance.

The trip started with stops at the Santa Barbara Mission and Hearst Castle, discovering stories of the architecture and the stories that shaped California.

They visited San Francisco landmarks including the Golden Gate Bridge, exploring the area and its surrounding area. The visited Mount Davidson Cross, the Fisherman’s Wharf, and The Exploratorium, according to their STEAM curriculum. The students visited North Beach for an Italian dining experience, and celebrated mass at St. Paul Catholic Church.

The trip was to honor victims of Armenian Genocide at Mount Davidson Cross where they were joined by Krouzian – Zekarian – Vasbouragan (KZV) Armenian School students.