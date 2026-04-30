HOLLYWOOD—I didn’t even realize tonight’s episode of “Survivor 50” was going to be a loaded 2-hour episode. Oh, that already concerns me because if we have another double boot, I don’t know if I’ll be pleased as it seems the game play is moving way too fast for 26 days. With that said this week’s episode, ‘A Side Dish of Chaos’ saw another celebrity appearance, this time from Mr. Beast as the audience got treated to the iconic ‘Survivor Auction.’

Fans want WHAT WE WANT. Other celebrities interjecting what they want, especially when it leads to stifled gameplay and more focus on them. This episode opened with a recap, which we haven’t done in a very long time. Emily did a mea culpa as it pertained to Ozzy and the realization hit him that Emily cannot be trusted. Emily realized she was on the wrong side of the vote and wondering where this puts her game.

Devens had to continue to lie about his idol to Ozzy and Stephenie. Emily and Devens realized they need one another and they have to make moves to survive. There is a reason I love Rick Devens because he plays like no other “Survivor” player with no regrets. That confessional from Aubry was interesting. Is she plotting a move to get herself aware to the jury for a possible win?

Devens decided to spill the tea on his idol, and it had people amazed by his strategic move. Joe on the other hand was livid. Joe, please get over it; this is why I couldn’t stand him on season 48. It’s like Joe’s way or else. The time has come for the ‘Survivor Auction’ which I’m giddy about, as you don’t see it every season. Thank God, no risk of losing your vote this time around. A bit theme of this auction is ‘Chaos’ or ‘Comfort’ or both. First item was French fries, onions rings and ketchup for $160. Then we had a milkshake for $100? That is stupid, so this next option for crackers and cheese, has to have a drawback to it, but nope.

Now, the fourth was a two-person shared item. One buys, 2 people share it, she decided to share it with Rizo, two items, they have to pick but they have to complete the ‘chaos.’ So they got chocolate chip cookies with milk. They have to eat 2 grubs to enjoy the treat. Aubry went to town eating them, while, Rizo just sat back excited, but he did nothing. This episode is making me think Aubry is about to become an endgame contender.

Cirie purchased a blanket, while Stephenie earned a grilled cheese. Cirie also got to brush her teeth. This time a 2-person shared item involved Jonathan, who shared with Ozzy. Fall on the Sword item, comfort or chaos. If the person doesn’t complete the task, the other person gets no comfort. Ozzy got fried chicken, mash potatoes and a drink, while Jonathan had to eat a sea slug. How Jonathan managed to eat that I have no clue, Ozzy, you better share that food with Ozzy. Nothing from Joe or Tiffany yet, they must be waiting for the big stunner with Mr. Beast.

There was a big item to be shared for everyone, but everyone has to throw $20 apiece. Everyone risked $20 for this, and they got letters from home, which was so obvious. Jeff revealed one more stunner, and noted there was an equal twist, and Mr. Beast arrived with a suitcase, and it was a stunner. Mr. Beast revealed that there is a Super Beware Advantage that will not be revealed until Tribal Council later. If the series is holding this off for some sort of big surprise it better be huge.

So, after the auction, the players were taken immediately to the Immunity Challenge, and we still have 80 minutes in this episode. Stephenie was out within seconds, then Rizo and Cirie in the next interval, with Aubry following her. We moved to the final stage with Devens managing to save his ball. Our final six is Devens, Jonathan, Joe, Emily, Ozzy and Tiffany. Devens truly struggled and took a nasty fall, followed by Emily and Jonathan. With Tiffany and Ozzy being the remaining two, I must say, I want to see Tiff earn this win, and she broke down in tears with her win, realizing she got booted on Day 19, not this season.

With Tiffany safe, who are the targets, we have 2 idols (Ozzy and Rizo), while Steph has a steal a vote and Cirie has an extra vote. Back at camp all the players took a moment to read their letters from home. Yes, it’s great to see the tears, but I don’t really care that much. So here we go with the notion of Aubry should have won “Survivor: Kaoh Rong” which I totally agree with.

Finally, after 60 minutes we get an opportunity to see strategy, as Aubry aligned with Stephenie and Jonathan to make big moves, so Devens was a consideration, but Ozzy became a focal point for Jonathan who is getting this edit as a mastermind, but he’s not. Jonathan revealed Ozzy had trepidations about Ozzy that was not true. Devens was open to this move with Jonathan, Aubry and Steph and alerted Emily of the move, and Joe was clued into the move also.

Oh, Ozzy feels too easy, which means Rizo, Cirie, Ozzy and Tiffany either hear about this move, or a major blindside could erupt. Joe revealed that tea to Tiff and Cirie, and Cirie realized she has to keep Ozzy and her numbers aligned. Steph realized Cirie and Ozzy are aligned, but Cirie caught onto that lie, and Cirie is about to aim for her and she has that advantage. Cirie realized Stephenie has to be taken out, and she spilled that tea to Ozzy. They are going to utilize that extra vote for Stephenie to blindside her in a way not seen. Oh, I might like this.

Ozzy spilled to Steph she might be in hot water, and she revealed her steal a vote. Steph confessed to Cirie what she is playing, and she turned things to go after Cirie! What! I love that. Devens tossed out Rizo’s name as a contender. This episode is utter chaos; this is so much mayhem it is driving me nuts. Can we finally have an exciting, chaotic, unpredictable Tribal Council? I think so.

The Tribal Council is underway where Mr. Beast and his arrival came to play and the discussion about plans constantly changing with this ‘Super Beware Advantage’ courtesy of Mr. Beast. Cirie talked about changes, then Stephenie talked about sticking to the plan. Devens started to spill serious tea about Jonathan and Stephenie wanted to target Ozzy, then he spilled Cirie was in trouble. What is Devens doing? Wow, I love this, as he spilled all the secrets that Stephenie has the ‘Steal-a-Vote.

I love RICK DEVENS! This dude plays ballsy and refuses to play scared ever. Stephenie was super defensive; Aubry was defensive pleading her case and this is the type of “Survivor” I love. This is so iconic. Cirie couldn’t help but bust out in laughter. Steph was not great with her defense; she just wasn’t. There are tons of whispers, this is so iconic, but Jeff amped things up with Mr. Beast arriving and revealing that twist. Jeff’s chatter just took all the fun out of it.

What is the twist, is a gold coin? Really All this for a coin that if you flip you become safe and you get an immunity idol and the prize amount doubles to $2 million. If it doesn’t land right, no one will be voted out, the person with the coin will be voted out. Devens made it clear he wanted to flip the coin and take the risk. Let him do it, it increases the prize money for everyone, and at the same time, he has an idol that you can flush out in the next episode. Aubry was worried that Devens flipping of the coin could lead to her being in trouble, Aubry should have stayed mum.

So Devens selected Heads which represents Mr. Beast and Devens is safe, he has an idol and the big prize for the winner is now $2 million. We have 3 idols with 10 people in the game. So the game is back on as a vote has to now take place. We have less than like 10 mins, can we please get to the vote already?

People started to stand up and whispering all sorts of names, Aubry, Stephnie, Ozzy and Emily and Stephenie kicked off the phone utilizing her steal a vote and she took Devens vote. Why is no one considering Rizo or Ozzy to get those idols out, as Stephenie wrote Aubry’s name twice, Aubry voted for Stephenie, and no one used an idol! Looks like Stephenie got blindsided and she did not see it coming. I think next week will be fun as we might see idols really played to shake up the game.

Next week, we discover another big move is in the works, but will it work? We shall see until next “Survivor” fanatics!