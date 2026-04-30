SAN FRANCISCO—Chonkers, an approximately 2,000-pound sea lion has wooed crowds at Pier 39 and beyond since his arrival in March.

He first arrived and was spotted in late March. In April, Chonkers went viral on social media, causing local residents and tourists alike to come see his size, which is three times the normal size of a typical California sea lion.

As of Sunday, April 26. there has been significant media coverage and an increase in visitors at Pier 39. On Wednesday, April 29, Chonkers is still in town. The sightings are prominent in the mornings, which is being displayed on social media.

Anyone interested in visiting Chonkers can visit Pier 39 in the mornings where he can be caught on the docks. He will make appearances throughout the day. People can view Chonkers from KGO’s live Pier 39 tower camera for remote viewing.