SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 28, a stabbing occurred at a private residence on the 1,500 block of Sunnydale Avenue in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood. Police officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived just before 10 p.m. The victim was an adult male, who had a single stab wound. The stabbing occurred during a physical altercation.

Lani Mati, 22, of San Francsico, who was armed with a knife, was apprehended after not complying with commands of police officers when they arrived at the scene.

She was booked into San Francisco County Jail just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 on suspicion of several charges, which included assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery on a peace officer and resisting and delaying arrest.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries, but no additional updates on his condition or his identity have been disclosed publicly.