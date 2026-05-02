SAN FRANCISCO—In 2032, Bay City Company’s, formerly known as Western Athletic Clubs, original lease would have expired, but on Thursday, April 30, the Bay Club Company’s acquisition of three parcel portfolio was finalized.

Bay City Company acquired a full city block in North Waterfront for $65 million from LaSalle Investment Management Incorporated. Bay City Company had been a tenant for nearly 50 years and has officially become owners. The 150,000 square foot area the Bay City Company acquired includes 1 Lombard Street, 150 Greenwich Street and 1444 Sansome Street.

From 2025 to 2026, Bay City Company, which is being operated under the brand Bay City, completed the process of a major $5 million renovation to its San Francisco-based locations. At its North Waterfront location, it expanded to 150,000 square feet space, as it updated the locker rooms at its Castro location.

In 2025, there were significant investments to make improvements to San Francisco locations shown in the 2025 Annual Membership Communication.

In 2012, the company was propositioned to buy out the property. According to The Business Journals, $40 million was allocated for expansion in the early 2000s.

Bay City Company was established in 1977 at 150 Greenwich Street as one of the first co-education athletic clubs in California. The Greenwich location is the primary club facility, and it is the flagship location. Its original purpose was to provide a high-end social club atmosphere with amenities for fitness and sports.