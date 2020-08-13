ATLANTA—On Wednesday, August 12, Antonio ‘Freckleface’ DaShawn Daniels, 46, was arrested and his heroin was confiscated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Daniels had hundreds of kilograms of heroin, many guns, and millions of dollars in cash before his arrest. The seizure and arrest was considered a victory according to the DEA.

In a press release on dea.gov, it stated:

“The quantity of drugs, money, and firearms allegedly controlled by Daniels highlights the scale of heroin and cocaine trafficked into this community by local drug dealers with high-level ties to international drug trafficking organizations,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Daniels allegedly used these ties to flood this district with drugs and reap the financial benefits. We will not tolerate the destruction of lives through the scourge of the drug trade.”

Daniels was receiving drugs from a Mexico drug trafficking organization.

There were multiple apartments being investigated after Daniels was using for his drug distribution.

“Inside a studio apartment in Atlanta, agents found approximately 28 kilograms of heroin, six kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, and more than $1 million in cash. There were 41 firearms stashed throughout the apartment, along with kilo-presses, scales, strainers with white powder residue, and a money counter” said the press release. Agents searched another home and found more drugs. “In total, agents seized approximately 170 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, more than $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms.”

11Alive Staff reported that DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division, Robert J. Murphy said “I never in my entire 30-plus years of law enforcement experience would have ever expected to see this much heroin here in Atlanta.”

Daniels was indicted on August 11, 2020. The DEA stated in their press release, “Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In response to a request for information, representatives of the DEA sent an email to the San Francisco News stating:

”I have forwarded your request to our San Francisco Field Division Public Affairs Specialist.”