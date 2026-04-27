SANTA ROSA—On April 4, the winery co-owned by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett and William Hailer closed suddenly amidst fraud allegations. In February the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and California Ranking member, Robert Garcia regarding the misrepresentation of funds in their 2023 financial reports.



According to Omar’s 2023 Financial Disclosure Report, filed on May 14, listed the couple’s stake in the winery eStCru worth of between $15,001-$50,000. Combined assets listed were over $208,000.4



The following was taken in part from the letter.



“eStCru [the winery] worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, and a stake in Rose Lake Capital worth between $5,000,001-$25,000,000, making both of your assets potentially worth more than $30 million, an increase of more than 140 times in just one year.”



The full text of the letter from the House Oversight Committee may be found here.

Letter-to-Timothy-Mynett-



“The discrepancy sparked serious public concerns,” regarding how the Santa Rosa winery and venture capital firm, “increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting only a year after reporting very limited assets,” Comer stated. Rep. Omar reportedly blamed the accountant.



Tim Mynett and his business partner, William Hailer, have denied defrauding the investor. Reports indicate that the business partners started another company. Reports indicate that the new business owes $1.2 million to Cannabis growers in South Dakota.



Minnesota lawmakers have insisted that Rep. Omar turn over her financial documentation. Omar did not show up for her own hearing. The House Oversight Committee has since given her a May 5 deadline to respond to their letter, and provide the financial records requested of her.



Rep. Kristen Robbins (R-MN) made the following statement to News Nation.



“The fact that she ghosted us, she would not even respond to multiple inquiries to a state legislature where she used to serve. I think it shows disdain for Minnesota taxpayers that she is unwilling to even answer these questions.”







