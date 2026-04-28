SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 24, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck three miles northwest of San Francisco Zoo in the Pacific Ocean. On Saturday, April 25, two separate earthquakes struck close to the San Francisco Zoo within minutes of each other.

At 4:39 p.m., a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 1.8 to two miles southwest of San Francisco Zoo at a depth of 4.3 miles or seven kilometers. It was later changed to 2.9 magnitude by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At 4:40 p.m., there was a 2.0 magnitude earthquake. At 4:41 p.m., a 2.7 magnitude aftershock hit the same location with a depth of about 4.3 miles or 6.9 kilometers.

The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean two miles or three kilometers offshore from the San Francisco Zoo south-south-west (SSW).

The impact of the earthquakes caused weak to light shaking all across the Bay Area, including San Francisco County, Contra Costa County Alameda County and the Peninsula. There were not any reported injuries or structural damage.

According to the USGS Felt Report or “Did You Feel It?” (DYFI), there were 1,000 reports during the time of the events. Reports came from areas in the city such as Potrero Hill, Golden Gate Heights, Midtown and Mission. Reports outside San Francisco came from Daly City, Alameda and Contra Costa.