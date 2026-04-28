SAN FRANCISCO—On April 23, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that

Dennis Duree, 41, was sentenced to a term of 100 years to life in State Prison following his conviction for murder and other crimes in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 1300 block of Mission Street on December 18, 2023.

Duree was convicted of first-degree murder (PC 187(a)) with an allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon in the commission of the murder found true. He was convicted of first-degree attempted murder (PC 664/187), with an allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon found true, and assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on December 28, 2023, at approximately 5:38 a.m., near the intersection of Washburn Alley and Mission Street, Duree stabbed and killed Brandon Mitchell and stabbed and injured a woman. Before that incident, the victims had set up an encampment on the sidewalk on the 1300 block of Mission Street near where he had been loitering for hours.

Duree joined the victims, whom he was acquainted with, on a mattress that had been set up on the sidewalk. He began to smoke “dope” and kept falling asleep and dropping his “dope.” He began repeatedly accusing the victims of taking his dope. Immediately prior to the killing, the defendant walked away and spoke to an unidentified suspect in a nearby alley. He returned to Mission Street where he fatally stabbed Mitchell and stabbed and injured the other victim.

“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for his heinous and senseless acts of violence,” said Assistant District Attorney Ryan King. “The victims’ families showed great strength and patience during this process. We hope the verdict and sentence brings them a sense of closure and peace.”