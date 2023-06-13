SANTE FE, NM— On Tuesday, June 13 it was announced author Cormac McCarthy died in his Sante Fe home of natural causes. McCarthy wrote “Blood Meridian”, “The Road” and “No Country For Old Men”.

“Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was eighty-nine years old. His death was confirmed by his son, John McCarthy.” stated the authors publisher Penguin Random House.

“No Country For Old Men” was developed in a award winning film in 2007 directed by the Coen Brothers. The film stars Javier Bardem, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin. McCarthy’s novel was well matched for the Coen brothers as both their work often has Nihilistic characters. The film won the academy award for best picture in 2008. Bardem also won the awrd for best supporting actor.

The Rhode Island native also wrote “All the Pretty Horses”, “The Orchard Keeper”, “Cities of the Plain”, and his most recent novel “The Passenger”.

Just like George Orwell McCarthy had a simple writing style and rarely used punctuation or quotation marks. Violence underpin much of McCarthy’s work often set in a post apocalyptic world that lacks justice.

He was married on three occasions and has two sons by two of those marriages.

“Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89. He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing” stated “IT” author Stephen King on twitter.