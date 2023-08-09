SAN FRANCISCO—Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, who is the oldest member of the US Senate, was taken to the hospital after falling at her San Francisco home on Tuesday, August 8.

According to her spokesperson, Adam Russell, who issued a statement on Wednesday, August 9, “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon. All of her scans were clear, and she returned home.” She did not sustain any serious injuries from the fall and was only in the hospital for an hour or two.

This fall is the latest incident Feinstein had to endure regarding her health. For months she has faced questions regarding her health and supposed cognition issues affecting her ability to perform as a senate member. Members of her own party, the Democratic Party, have expressed concerns over Feinstein’s declining health as well urging her to resign.

Earlier this year, the senator missed about three months of votes while she was on bedrest for a shingles diagnosis.

Since Feinstein returned from her medical leave for shingles back in May, she has been seen traveling to the Capitol halls wheelchair-bound and has often appeared confused and disoriented. The senator has defended her ability to perform her job but, was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus.

In June, video footage from a committee vote circulated depicting Feinstein reciting a speech in support of a measure as those around her whispered to “just say aye.”

On August 2, Feinstein was scheduled to attend an event to celebrating San Francisco’s cable cars, but missed after developing a cough.

Feinstein announced that she plans on retiring from Congress by the end of next year but has refused to retire from her seat before her term officially expires. If Feinstein chooses to resign before 2024, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom would name her replacement.

Feinstein’s health challenges have sparked renewed attention about the age and declining health of the country’s most high-profile politicians causing debate about age limits for members of Congress.