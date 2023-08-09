SAN FRANCISCO—A fire broke out in the Inner Sunset neighborhood of San Francisco on Tuesday, August 8, at around 8:15 p.m.

It was described as a three-alarm multi-structure fire that erupted on 8th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Irving Street affecting three buildings including a three-story multi-residential, garden-style living complex, a hardware store, and a shed located in the back of the hardware store.

As many as 100 firefighters arrived on the scene equipped with 30 rigs to extinguish the flames. The high number of firefighter personnel was due to the challenging construction containing a sheer wall in the back of the buildings and the location’s densely populated area. According to San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson they had to cut through solid wood to get into the walls where the fire was located.

The fire was contained by 11 p.m.

The fire was reported to be most intense on the second floor and resulted in a several displacements affecting at least 12 residential units.

The Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist the displaced residents and there were no reported injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The public was asked to avoid the area of 8th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Irving Street.