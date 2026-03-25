SANTA MONICA—On March 23, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued new beach warnings for Los Angeles County Beaches. The beach closures listed are in and around Santa Monica and Malibu.

As of March 24, LACDPH advises the public to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in Topanga Canyon beach to include 100 yards up and down the coast from Malibu Lagoon, and at Surfrider Beach.



The Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach is under a Water Quality Warning due to high bacteria levels. According to reports, the beach itself remains open, but water contact is highly discouraged, especially within 100 yards of the public restroom.



The Santa Monica Pier, Wilshire Boulevard storm-drain on Santa Monica Beach and Santa Monica North Tower 12. While the ocean area remains under a water warning due to elevated bacteria levels, the pier structure and the businesses that operate there remain open.



Lastly, Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach includes the south-facing sandy beach East of Point Dume in Malibu. Reports indicate that as of February 2026, the cliffside was closed due to hazardous conditions making the trek to reach the sand unsafe. There was no current update on this section. Storm damage to the stairway there at Escondido Beach was in dire need of repair.



In addition, the waters in Escondido Creek and Beach are not clean enough to swim in. The bacteria warning remains in effect for this area and 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek are included in that warning.



“Recent water samples showed bacteria levels exceeding health standards, which may increase risk of illness,”—LADPH



For those determined swimmers, surfers, and beachgoers, warnings have been lifted for beaches at Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach and Santa Monica Tower 20.



LADPH encourages beach enthusiasts to know before you go. Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-525-5662.