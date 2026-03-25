SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 24 at approximately 6:50 a.m., a male pedestrian fell from the curb into the roadway, colliding with an outbound 38-Geary MUNI Bus that was traveling westbound on Kearney Street, just east of Union Square. The accident transpired on a busy corridor of Geary Boulevard.

At 6:53 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department received reports of a pedestrian being struck by a MUNI bus. Within 5 minutes after the call at 6:58 a.m., emergency personnel arrived on the scene to transport the injured man to Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

On March 24, a male pedestrian had been pronounced dead at the hospital from life-threatening injuries. With his death, it has marked the sixth pedestrian fatality in the city of San Francisco for 2026.

Following standard San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) protocols, the bus driver involved in the accident has been relieved from driving duties while being evaluated for mandatory drugs and alcohol testing.

The San Francisco Police Department is currently leading an investigation about the collision.