UNITED STATES—Whew, I know I’m not the only one who has seen the videos all over social media at the moment. The lines at some airports in New York, Texas and Georgia are not great looking. I mean having to wait, 4, 5, almost 6 hours to go thru TSA lines because there is a lack of agents at airports because they are not receiving paychecks. Hmm, make that make sense America.

Then President Donald Trump decides to put ICE agents at some of the airports, but precisely what are they doing? Are they going to do the job of TSA agents? I don’t believe so? So why are they there? I mean TSA agents are being forced to do a job, but they’re not getting paid, but now we have ICE agents at some airports and they are getting paid. Gosh, c’mon make it make sense.

The state of the country right now is just utterly depressing. I wanted desperately to plan a flight to anywhere to escape my stress, but I’m not even thinking of doing it right now. The idea of having to get to an airport nearly 6-8 hours before my flight departs because I have to go thru security check that is going to take hours on end standing.

Yeah, talk about a travel nightmare because that seems to be what many Americans are enduring at the current moment. There are people looking to travel and finding themselves stuck at airports for days if not longer, then having to travel to another airport, only to be stuck there for days. You may as well not even take a vacation if it involves you utilizing the air to travel.

I’m more prone to take a road trip if I want to take a trip because I know with a car, I might be paying some high gas prices, thanks this situation in Iran, but at least I can plan ahead and not worry about issues with my flight being delayed or myself having to wait hoping my flight even arrives.

Yeah, it might take longer in a car than on a plane, but my time won’t just be sitting and waiting, and that is something I think most Americans would not like at all. I love that Delta Airlines has suspended special perks for Congress members. Since members of Congress are so hellbent with reaching an agreement to fund the government so TSA agents are paid, this is fantastic news. If Americans have to wait in extensive lines and wait hours before they can reach their gates for departure, why the hell shouldn’t members of Congress?

Someone touted this idea and I truly believe this would have members of Congress understanding the plight of the everyday citizen if they were forced to become an everyday citizen. It has been touted by many that if there is a government shutdown and federal workers don’t get paid, guess what neither should members of Congress. Its time America, send a message to politicians ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!