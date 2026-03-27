Hayward, CA – On the evening of Thursday, March 26, 2026, a single-vehicle collision resulted in a fatality on northbound State Route 238 near Ash Street, according to NBC Bay Area, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 6:10 PM.

Authorities said a white Ford Mustang struck a light pole and a tree, coming to rest with major front-end damage. The driver was found inside the vehicle and was not moving at the time of the initial report.

The impact caused a tree to fall into the center divide, blocking southbound lanes, and downed a utility pole with exposed wires, prompting an expedited response from PG&E. Fire department units were notified of possible power line involvement at the scene.

Northbound lanes of State Route 238 were shut down following the collision. County Roads was contacted on an expedited basis to address the downed tree blocking southbound lanes, with crews arriving on scene by approximately 7:55 PM.

PG&E responded to secure the downed pole, initially believed to be a county pole before being confirmed as a PG&E asset. The Alameda County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene. An evidence tow was requested for the Mustang.

The number two and three northbound lanes were reopened at approximately 8:44 PM, with the number one lane remaining blocked in both directions while PG&E conducted its own vehicle storage operations.

No additional details regarding the identity of the deceased had been released at the time of reporting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a wrongful death claim.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.