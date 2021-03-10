UNITED STATES—With the onset of New Year, many Bay Area casinos and nearby regions witness the reopening of the casinos and casino resorts. These casinos are now welcoming their guests with dining, craft beer, and other fun and entertainment options. The idea is to serve the punters with a twist and set the game rolling in the coming months. The casinos from Bay Area and California regions face a drastic change while catering to their visitors’ needs.

Ushering of New Dining and Entertainment Concepts

Buffets are the things of the past, as believed by many casinos. The big casinos like Harrah’s Resort and Casino Pauma have changed their buffet space and made ways for the new concepts. Like, Casino Pauma added the ‘Lindo Valle Mexican Grill.’ You can see the Mexican photographs, folk art, cream-colored walls, ceramic decorations, and cozy booths. The players will feel that they have traveled to Mexico from California.

While enjoying your favorite poker and table games, you can also devour the lip-smacking recipes at their restaurant like enchiladas, tacos, and various other specialties. In the words of the Marketing Director of Casino Pauma, Val Canales, “We thought that Mexican cuisine would be great to serve, as we do have a lot of Hispanic customers, especially in the surrounding community. Now is the opportunity for serving something new.”

Even Harrah’s Resort also closed down their buffet and made a shift to the Italian restaurant. The trend continues among other casinos, with Spotlight29 Casino opening a new Brewpub by covering the space of its famous ‘Capitata’ buffet. Their new restaurant, Taproom 29, serves a delicious menu along with 29 different beers. A few of them are Ale, golden, stout, and an IPA. In the words of Spotlight29 Casino’s General Manager, Ryan Walker, “We wanted to create a mass menu that had mass appeal and catered to the different cuisines and different palates. We want our customers to come out, be entertained, and have sumptuous dinner.”

Good days are ahead with the opening of these restaurants and brewpubs in the Bay Area and Southern California region. Even setting up the new slot machines and different cuisines will attract SF people to these land-based casinos. Well, if you want to enjoy the casino games and great food from the comfort of your home, then order your favorite cuisine and play at the Casimba casino. They offer specially curated casino slot games from the best software providers in the industry.

What’s In For San Francisco Casinos This Year?

More and more casinos are now opening with an idea to provide full-fledged entertainment to their customers. The famous Bay Area’s casino Graton Resort and Casino announced the opening in the following months. Even the casino has made way for new restaurants to let visitors enjoy the food and drinks. The casino will ensure that the players have the best time while playing as the casino employees are specially equipped to perform their best in 2021.

Not only this Vegas-style Casino Graton Resort and Casino, but other famous casinos in the nearby regions of San Francisco are also returning in business. Like, the famous Thunder Valley Casino Resort. The casino will be providing gaming slots, table games, and poker games at the moment. The players can even access the pool, hotel premises, and their gift shop too.

Other casino resorts that announced their opening with a twist for the players are Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Barona Resort Casino, and other tribal casinos that function under federal laws. With many casinos opening in the coming months in the Bay Area and adjoining California region, the visitors can expect a great deal of newness.