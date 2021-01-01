SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 28, the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) announced that there will be a new toll system launching in 2021. The BATA stated that the new system will be a “new all-electronic toll collection system” at all seven state-owned toll bridges, according to a news release. Those bridges include:

San Francisco-Oakland Bay. Carquinez. Antioch. Richmond-San Rafael. San Mateo-Hayward. Dumbarton. Benicia-Martinez.

In addition, BATA said that “bridge customers who pay their tolls with a FasTrak toll tag or a License Plate Account will see no difference in their statements” however, those who are not enrolled will “receive a monthly invoice for all toll bridge crossings,” starting January 1.

After 30 days, if customers do not return invoices, they will receive “Notice of Toll Evasion” and pay $25 fine per toll crossing. After 60 days, customers will be given a “Second Notice of Delinquent Toll Evasion” and pay $70 per toll crossing.

After that, customers’ vehicle registration might be put on hold by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) “and/or have the amount owed referred to a collection agency,” according to BATA.

BATA’s new electronic tolling system and monthly invoicing marks “the return of toll payment rules that were temporarily suspended” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new toll system will begin on Friday, January 1, 2021.