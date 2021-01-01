SAN FRANCISCO—Lars Jensen, former wrestling coach at San Francisco State University (SFSU), passed away on December 8 at the age of 63.

Born November 3, 1957 in Palo Alto, Jensen started wrestling at College of San Mateo before transferring to SFSU in 1977.

He received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Physical Education from the university in 1981 and 1987, respectively. He also received a teaching credential in Physical Education in 1982.

According to Team USA, Jensen served as the “assistant varsity coach and junior varsity head coach from 1980-83” and later became the Gators’ head coach, according to the website.

Jensen was the first person to lead the “NCAA Division II national championship team at SF State in 1997” and was “inducted into six different halls of fame” such as the California Wrestling Hall of Fame (2009) and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2013).

In a press release from the SFSU’s website, Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins, Director of Athletics at the university, stated:

“The great impact of the loss Coach Jensen goes far and wide. His contributions and dedication to Gator Athletics, the wrestling world, and the countless lives of students, professors, and staff in the SF State community and beyond is immeasurable…Rest peacefully to a legendary man.”

Jensen leaves behind his wife, Chanda, his mother, three brothers, one sister, and two children.