SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 7:40 p.m. officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded to Dakota and 23rd Streets regarding a report of a shooting.

The SFPD reported that officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medical attention. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts by the emergency responders and medical staff, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.