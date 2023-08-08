SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect responsible for a shooting that left a man dead on Friday, August 4, at approximately 11:10 p.m., on the 1000 block of Quesada Avenue.

The SFPD reported officers receive a call about possible gunshots heard and reports of a shooting. Officers appeared on scene and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Aid was provided to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are currently investigating the case. No description or details about the suspect(s) have been disclosed to the public. No arrests have currently being made in the case.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.