SAN FRANCISCO—Officers with the San Francisco Police Department Bayview Station arrested Bernard Hayes for the homicide of a 15-year-old male. Bernard was also involved in multiple vehicle crashes including striking one pedestrian during a police pursuit.

Officers from the Southern and Tenderloin Stations responded to the area of 7th and Mission Streets regarding a shooting on Sunday, July 18 at approximately 6:20 p.m. Officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medics arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a police report.

Officers near 7th and Mission Streets heard gunshots in the area and observed a white sedan fleeing northbound at a high speed. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield and continued westbound on McAllister Street.

The sedan drove through a red light at the intersection of McAllister and Hyde Streets and hit one pedestrian in the crosswalk. Officers terminated the pursuit to render aid to the 40-year-old pedestrian who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A broadcast of the vehicle’s description was dispersed over department radios. Investigators on the scene of the shooting were advised that Hayes’ vehicle was involved in two collisions at 10th and Mission Streets and 10th and Harrison Streets. In both incidents, the suspect collided with one vehicle. No injuries were reported for either crash.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Bayview officers responded to a report of a white sedan crashing near 20th and Vermont Streets. Witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle fled northbound and the vehicle matched the description from the shooting incident.

Officers located Hayes in the foliage on the embankment of highway 101 where he ran into traffic and crossed the center median. He was taken into custody after surrendering to officers without further incident, the SFPD reported.

After retracting Hayes’s flight path, a recently discarded firearm was recovered, and a suspected cocaine base was found on Hayes’s person. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later booked at the San Francisco County Jail.