BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, July 17, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a white BMW was traveling eastbound on Beverly Boulevard when it collided with a pedestrian that was walking southbound on Croft Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk.

The impact caused the pedestrian to collide with the roadway and travel in an eastbound direction. The driver of the BMW failed to stop, render aid, and identify themselves as required by law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics quickly responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene after they succumbed to the injuries. The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old, “She Rates Dogs” co-host Matthew George, from Arizona. His co-host Michaela Okland announced his death on Twitter.

“I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now,” Okland tweeted. “I know he’s laughing at me for having such a stupid typo in the first sentence of this.”

Mat posted on his Instagram page the following message weeks ago, “I’m literally so hot. I have no idea how I’m still single.”

Anyone with information can contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Written By Danielle Berjikian and Casey Jacobs