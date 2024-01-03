HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The star of the 90s TV series “Beverly Hills 90210” Ian Ziering was attacked by a group of motorized mini bikers on Sunday, December 31, 2023 while he was driving on Hollywood Boulevard, where the bikers were weaving in and out of traffic and alleged to struck Ian’s vehicle. He got out of his vehicle to inspect and the assault transpired.

Video of the incident which transpired in broad daylight has been posted on social media which shows the actor fighting off several of the bikers, punching one in the face before fleeing across the street as all the bikers started to attack him.

In the video, Ziering is seen being punched and kicked by the assailants before he manages to cross the street in the middle of traffic. He is seen kicking one of the bikers. During the entire incident, no one on the public streets came to the actor’s defense as he was being attacked.

TMZ posted video showing the bikers striking Ziering’s vehicle after he fled with their helmets. One of the bikers cracks the windshield with the helmet. Ziering’s daughter, Penna was in the vehicle alone as this transpired. Further video shows Ziering comforting his daughter after the bikers fled the scene, another woman in the video can be seen comforting the daughter who was upset and teary-eyed after the incident occurred.

TMZ reported the following message was posted on the Instagram account @605minibikegang:

“You don’t mess with @605minibikegang SGV DON’T PLAY.” The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the case.

Ziering wrote on his Instagram page Monday, January 1, 2024, the following statement:

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While struck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of the these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself. I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a large issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses, to such behavior.

As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences. I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

Ziering is known for his role as Steve Sanders on the popular FOX series that aired for 10 seasons before it ended in May 2000. He has also appeared in the SyFy franchise “Sharknado” that became a cult classic. He has also appeared on the reality competition series, “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition” in 2018.