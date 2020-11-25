HOLLYWOOD—You know 2020 is a bust when you don’t even remember such staples in the entertainment industry like the 2020 Grammy nominations. Yeah, that actually happened on Tuesday, November 24, and my head was scratching with the nominations because it seemed the Recording Industry drew names out of a hat in my personal opinion. Beyonce led all contenders with a total of 9 nominations including Record and Song of the Year.

I don’t even recall Beyonce recording any new music in the last year, but perhaps I have been sleeping under a rock or the new music she recorded just was not as popular in years past. Other big nominees for the year include Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift all picking up six nominations apiece. There were some notable snubs this year The Weeknd being the most obvious and he had a major year in music people.

I mean “Blinding Lights” was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and for him NOT get a Record or Song of the Year nomination is a complete stunner for me. No love for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit “WAP,” and I didn’t expect it from the Recording Academy either. This year just has not been explosive in music in my opinion, so it felt like the music industry was grabbing at straws to come up with contenders.

A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below. To see a complete list click here:

Album of the Year

-Jhene Aiko “Chilombo”

-Black Pumas “Black Pumas: Deluxe Edition”

-Coldplay “Everyday Life”

-Jacob Collier “DJesse Vol. 3”

-Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

-Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

-Taylor Swift “Folklore”

Record of the Year

-Beyonce “Black Parade”

-Black Pumas “Colors”

-DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

-Doja Cat “Say So”

-Billie Eilish “Everything I Wanted”

-Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

-Post Malone “Circles”

-Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce “Savage”

Song of the Year

-Beyonce “Black Parade”

-Roddy Ricch “The Box”

-Taylor Swift “Cardigan”

-Post Malone “Circles”

-Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

-Billie Eilish “Everything I Wanted”

-H.E.R. “I Can’t Breathe”

-JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist

-Ingrid Andress

-Phoebe Bridgers

-Chika

-Noah Cyrus

-D Smoke

-Doja Cat

-Kaytranada

-Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album

-Justin Bieber “Changes”

-Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

-Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

-Harry Styles “Fine Line”

-Taylor Swift “Folklore”

Best Rock Album

-Fountain’s D.C. “A Hero’s Death”

-Michael Kiwanuka “Kiwanuka”

-Grace Potter “Daylight”

-Sturgil Simpson “Sound & Fury”

-The Strokes “The New Abnormal”

Best R&B Album

-Ant Clemons “Happy 2 Be Here”

-Giveon “Take Time”

-Luke James “To Feel Love/d”

-John Legend “Bigger Love”

-Gregory Porter “All Rise”

Best Country Album

-Ingress Andress “Lady Like”

-Brandy Clark “Your Life is a Record”

-Miranda Lambert “Wildcard”

-Little Big Town “Nightfall”

-Ashley McBryde “Never Will”

Best Rap Album

-D Smoke “Black Habits”

-Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist “Alfredo”

-Jay Electronica “A Written Testimony”

-Nas “King’s Disease”

-Royce Da 5’9” “The Allegory”

Comedian Trevor Noah has been tapped the ceremony that will air live on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Music’s biggest night will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8 p.m.