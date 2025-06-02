SAN DIEGO—On Thursday, May 29, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains that washed ashore at Torrey Pines State Beach on May 21, belonged to 10-year-old, Mahi Brijeshkumar. The following statement came directly from the Medical Examiners report, case number, 2025-01520.



“The decedent was one of multiple passengers upon a panga boat that capsized on 05/05/2025 at Del Mar Beach. 911 was called with law enforcement and fire personnel [were] dispatched to the location. The decedent was reported missing from the boat at that time and could not be found.

A passerby on 05/21/2025 found human remains on Torrey Pines State Beach and contacted law enforcement. Her parents were notified of DNA testing confirming that the remains belonged to the decedent.”



The family has been notified, and the cause of death is pending investigation.



Reports indicate that the discovery of the empty vessel in the 12000 block of North Torrey Pines Road triggered a response from the U.S. Coast Guard, the lifeguards from Del Mar Beach, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents, San Diego Police Department deputies, and others.



Initial reports indicate there approximately 18 people were traveling on the panga boat at the time it capsized. Authorities have indicated that this could have been part of a drug-smuggling operation with both undocumented and documented individuals on board.



