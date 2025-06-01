SAN FRANCISCO—On May 29, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that charges were levied against 2 people, Sauntek Harris, 44, also known as Sauntek Kincaid, and Shaun Britton, 48, were charged in connection to multiple murders including several 2002 fatal shootings. They are scheduled to be arraigned on June 6, 2025, at 9 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in Department 10. Their first court appearance was on May 28, 2025.

Harris is charged with four counts of murder (PC 187(a)) with numerous allegations including that he personally and intentionally used a firearm in the commission of the murders (PC 12022.53(d)), that these crimes constitute street terrorism (PC 186.22(b)(5)) and multiple special circumstances including that the murders were committed for a criminal street gang (PC 190.2(a)(22)), and that he committed multiple murders (PC 190.2(a)(3)). He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800(a)(1).

Britton is charged with one count of murder (PC 187(a)) with numerous allegations including that he personally and intentionally used a firearm in the commission of the murder (PC 12022.53(d)), the murder was committed for a criminal street gang (PC 190.2(a)(22)), and that this crime constitutes street terrorism (PC 186.22(b)(5)).

Both Harris and Britton are both currently in custody. The District Attorney’s Office moved to have them detained pending trial due to the public safety risk they pose.

According to the criminal complaint, Harris and Britton are alleged to have committed the first murder of victim Perry Bradstreet on January 18, 2002. The criminal complaint alleges that Britton used a 9MM MAC 11 assault firearm in the commission of the murder. The complaint also includes numerous allegations regarding this murder including that it was committed for a criminal street gang and was an act of street terrorism.

The criminal complaint alleges that on February 24, 2002, Harris committed the second murder of victim Lorenzo Richards with a 9MM semi-automatic pistol and that he committed the special circumstance of multiple murders.

The criminal complaint also alleges that on July 28, 2002, Harris committed the third murder of Gerald White with a 9MM semi-automatic pistol. The complaint also includes several allegations regarding this murder including that the victim was a witness to a crime who was intentionally killed for the purpose of preventing his testimony.

According to the criminal complaint, Harris committed the fourth murder of Dietrich Whitley allegedly on August 10, 2019, using a 9MM semiautomatic pistol. The complaint also includes several allegations regarding this murder including that it was committed while lying in wait.

The criminal complaint alleges that Harris was a felon in possession of a firearm, having suffered two previous felony convictions in San Francisco. He was previously convicted of having a concealed firearm and transportation, sale and giving away a controlled substance in January 2004.

The case is still under investigation by the SF District Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with details regarding the homicides, should contact District Attorney Investigator Gino Guerrero, Homicide Unit, at 415-308-2048 or Homicide Inspector John Cunnie at 415 553-9481, or through SFPD Department Operations Center (DOC) at 415 553-1071 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.