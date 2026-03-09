VENTURA COUNTY—On March 4, at approximately 9:25 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers pulled over a black convertible after a 911 caller reported an erratic driver, swerving all over the road. The driver was identified as 44-year-old, actor, singer and dancer, Britney Spears.

Spears was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to have blood taken to determine her blood alcohol level. Spears was arrested for suspicion of a DUI and booked into the Ventura County Jail. She was released from jail following her court date that was scheduled for the same day.

A representative for Spears the following statement to Fox News Digital:

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Brittney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success.”