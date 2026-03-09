SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) responded to a call of a fire at a parking garage located in the 2200 block of Colorado Avenue.

Firefighters arriving at the scene discovered two Tesla Cybertrucks parked side-by-side, on fire in the rooftop parking area of the parking garage.

Reports indicate that the parking garage is attached to Luxury Apartments by Bozzuto. The fire caused black smoke in the region. Driving conditions and visibility were altered due to the immense amount of smoke caused by the burning of the electric vehicles.

The fire and circumstances surrounding the blaze are currently under investigation. Anyone with more details is asked to call the SMFD.