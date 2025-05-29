NEW YORK CITY—On Monday, May 26, Broadway’s Dame Patti Lupone made a statement publicly condemning President’s Trump’s decision to make changes to Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center.



In his article for the New Yorker 100 entitled “Patti Lupone Is Done with Broadway—And Almost Everything else”, journalist Michael Schulman wrote, “She told me more than once, that the “Trumpified” Kennedy Center should be “blown-up.”



Lupone has been very vocal about her disdain for Donald J. Trump and has used it as part of her material on stage so often it has become part of her persona.



At the 2017 Tony Awards, Lupone was standing on the red carpet, in full command of the microphone when she announced that she may “Move to Ireland”. When asked why, she cursed the president saying, “Because I hate the mother***.”



On May 19, President Trump spoke at the Kennedy Center board meeting speaking on many topics including the condition things were left in by the last administration.



“…The last four years have been a disaster for us with trade and frankly with everything else. So, we’re here for a different reason tonight. We’re going to have to fix this one too. We’re fixing everything…But the Kennedy Center, when I said I’ll do this, I hadn’t been there.



The crowd chuckled as Trump said, “That’s the last time I’ll take a job without looking at it, but it’s got a tremendous amount. [Senator] Lindsey Graham and some people put in the budget either $200 or $250 million was spent there. Tremendous amounts of money spent over the last 10 years.



I don’t know where they spent it. They certainly didn’t spend it on wallpaper, carpet or paint—over $200 million was spent.”



Mrs. Fisher is here. And she said, “You know what works? Anything Broadway”. So, we’re signing, ‘Phantom of the Opera.’ We’ve signed [on] a lot of great Broadway. We’ll have them run for a while and think you’re going to do very well. But it’s been neglected.



…Previous leadership wasted millions of dollars and handed us a budget deficit of $26 million. Can you believe that? In addition, the programing was out of control with rampant political propaganda, DEI and inappropriate shows.



We had some very inappropriate shows to put it nicely. They had dance parties for, quote, queer and trans youth. And I guess that’s all right for certain people. I’m just quoting, I’m not saying it—Queer and trans youth.



That wasn’t working out too well. They had a Marxist anti-police performance and had lesbian only Shakespeare, which is different.”



The Trump Administration has invested in the Kennedy Center. The new and upcoming playlist may be found on Roll Call.