HOLLYWOOD—It’s hard to believe that on June 9, 2025, it will mark 53 years that Elvis Presley performed for the first time at Madison Square Garden. He was the King of Rock and Roll and will remain in our hearts forever more. Yes, he had money, yet tragedy hit the Presley family, in many ways. His music will live on forever in our hearts. He was unique and no one will ever replace him. We all know that concerts are what brings money to these famous singers. Tours along with selling merchandise keeps the money flowing in. So, get ready that 2025 is no different, it will be a year packed with tours of some of your favorite artists. Whether you enjoy rock, rap, country or pop artists will be hitting the road this year.

Keep in mind some of you will be noticing that Taylor Swift is not on the roster for 2025. After two years on the road and giving it her all, she ended the Eras Tour in December 2025, performing to sold out crowds in 22 countries. Yes, it was great, but obviously she needed a well-deserved break for 2025. Let’s take a look at some of the artists that will be performing in 2025. Well, I’m going to start off with one of my favorite bands Guns N’ Roses, yes, I’m a Gunner! The tour is titled “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour.” The tour began on May 1, 2025, in Incheon, South Korea and is scheduled to end on July 31, 2025, in Wacken, Germany. The tour includes Asia and Europe. Sometimes, you will even get a glimpse of GNR performing live, when Beta, Meegan, or Duff’s wife goes live on Instagram.

Metallica is also hitting the road with the M72 World tour. Metallica members are James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. They have been on the road for a few years now, with shows in North America. They will be returning to Australia and New Zealand later in the year.

Beyonce will be touring in support of her Grammy-winning album, Cowboy Carter, she will be performing across North America and Europe to perform hit songs from her country album, including “Blackbird,” Texas Hold Em,” and “16 Carriages.” Believe it or not, this is her first tour since her Renaissance World Tour two years ago.

One of my favorites as well is Shania Twain, I saw her in concert at the Garden on July 11, 2023, she was amazing. The Summer 2025 tour will begin July to August 2025. Following the final shows of her Las Vegas residency, Shana Twain: Come On Over, in early 2025, the singer will hit the road again for another summer run of her live show.

Keith Urban, who I also had the pleasure of seeing him in concert back on October 22, 2022, in Belmont Park, New York was simply amazing. What a performance! His tour: High and Alive World Tour will begin May to October 2025. After Keith performs several shows for his Las Vegas residency he will perform across the US and Australia. The tour is in support of his 12th studio album, High, and will feature support from Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins

Have you ever tried getting tickets for a Morgan Wallen concert? Good Luck! The tour: I’m The Problem Tour will be hitting the road June to September 2025. In support of his fourth album, I’m The Problem, which drops in May, Morgan Wallen is heading out on a 19-stadium tour across North America this summer. Katy Perry tour: The Lifetimes Tour will begin June 2025 to TBD. Perry returned to music after a four-year hiatus with her seventh studio album, titled 143, in September 2024. She has also teased a massive world tour in support of the album, slowly releasing dates. The tour kicks off in Australia in June 2025, with more dates set to be released soon. Back from space on the morning of April 14, 2025. She joined an all-female crew for an 11-minute flight.

Bad Bunny is back with his tour: Residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico from July to September 2025. Following the release of his new album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, he announced a residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico this summer. He plans on revealing more dates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Spain later this year, but is happy in Puerto Rico for now.

Rose’s Scoop: Billy Joel was also scheduled to hit the road however he cancelled all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. Wishing him well!