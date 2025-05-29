SAN FRANCISCO—On May 28, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect connected to an arson on Memorial Day was arrested.

The SFPD reported on Monday, May 26, officers working in plainclothes capacity were conducting patrol in the Richmond District following recent suspicious fires that occurred in the region.

Officers were around La Playa and Balboa Streets at approximately 1:30 a.m., when they spotted a male, later identified as Joseph Martinez, 29, igniting objects while walking in a park. Officers later observed a large active working fire.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. Officers scoured the area and located Martinez and placed him under arrest.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the following charge: arson (451 PC), possession of incendiary device with the intent to set fire to structure or forest land (453 (a) PC), possession of methamphetamine (11377(a) HS), possession of controlled substance (11350(a) HS), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 HS).

The Police Department is aware of several recent suspicious fires in the Richmond District and is working with the SFFD and the Arson Task Force to investigate the blazes.

The SFPD noted the case is still under investigation. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.