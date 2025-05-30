MALIBU—On May 22, the City of Malibu issued a press release announcing that on May 21, the Malibu City Council voted unanimously to hire a private security company to patrol the burn sites of both the Palisades and Franklin fires.



The timing of this decision coincides with the May 23 reopening of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) which had previously been monitored by the California National Guard.



Reports indicate that the intent in hiring additional security personnel is to support and enhance the security already in place through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lost Hills Station.



The following information came directly from the Malibu City website:



“In coordination with LASD, Covered 6 will deploy four patrol units and a dedicated supervisor, operating in marked vehicles. These patrols will respond to public safety incidents, assist with community engagement, and work closely with LASD personnel.



Additionally, LASD 6 will enhance its presence on PCH through high visibility patrols, strict law enforcement, and undercover operations. Looter suppression efforts will be intensified, with [a] zero tolerance approach to crime and traffic violations.



LASD is also coordinating with the California Highway Patrol and other agencies to ensure a safe and orderly reopening of the highway.



Residents are urged to take an active role in protecting their properties. Homeowners and business owners impacted by the fires are encouraged to complete a “Letter of Agency” at the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.



This document authorizes deputies to enforce trespassing laws on private property in the owner’s absence. This means officers can take action against unauthorized individuals without contacting the property owner first.



LASD advises property owners to secure their property (ensure gates, doors, and windows are locked) [or to] report suspicious activity to LASD at 818-878-1808 if they observe unauthorized individuals on their property.”



Those who would like more information are encouraged to contact Malibu City Public Safety Director, Susan Dueñasat at 310-456-2489 ext. 313, or SDuenas@MalibuCity.org.