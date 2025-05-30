SANTA MONICA— On May 30, multiple reports confirmed that Santa Monica residents won a seven-year battle to have the Santa Monica Airport (originally known as Clover Field) closed. In 2014, residents voted to build a “Great Park,” like New York’s Central Park. In 2017, locals renewed their efforts. This week, the closure date of December 31, 2028, has been announced.

The City of Santa Monica and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to close the 227-acre site. New plans to develop the land into an Urban Park with affordable housing may bring some pushbacks from locals who initially won the vote for a park approximately a decade ago. The Santa Monica City Council is in the preliminary planning stages of development which will allow community input.



Immigrant Rights, and Affordable Housing advocate, Reverend Joanne Leslie is a Deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles and a member of Clergy Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) is advocating for affordable housing as rent in Santa Monica can be upwards of $4,000 a month.



The City of Santa Monica is currently facing a deficit and a housing crisis at the same time.



On May 20, the SM City Council met in a special Airport Commission meeting, the minutes of which are available on their website.



The members of the Santa Monica City Council are as follows:



Mayor Lana Negrete, Mayor Pro-Tem. Caroline Torosis, and councilmembers: Ellis Raskin, Dan Hall, Jesse Zwich, Natalya Zernitskaya, and Barry Snell.



Reports indicate initial plans include a park on the site of the airport itself with housing around its perimeter.



Not all residents see the value in building more. They and others have taken to social media platforms to complain about Santa Monica opening the 3rd Street Promenade to outdoor drinking and developing land that could potentially line the pocket of rich developers.



The Santa Monica Coalition posted the following message on their X social media page:



“Business as usual. The City of Santa Monica has 40 percent retail vacancy 20 percent hotel room vacancy and increasing crime. The city is proposing to cut funding for five sworn police officers.”



@NoVilter asked, “has anyone seen Karen Bass? Or where did the $100 million raised from the fire relief concert go?”



Smoke ’n Vader commented:



“We were up there a few weeks ago and the entire beach/3rd St. area smells like weed. It’s disgusting. It’s families/couples like us that have $ to spend that make those types of areas work/thrive. Lose us, aaaannnd-you die. Have fun with that.”



“People deserve the government they elect.” —Matix2u



On June 14, the LAGOP will be in Santa Monica 8:30-10:30 a.m. located at 1220 20th Street. The theme is “Who’s Ready to Help Turn CA Around?” The lineup is as follows:



Assemblyman Carl Demao, Founder, Scott Presler, Chairwoman, and Roxanne Hoge.



Registration is on their website or at; TINYURL.COM/429MP6E9



