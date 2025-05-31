SANTA MONICA—On May 30, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) issued a traffic alert notifying the public that the Eastbound Lane of Pico Boulevard between 27th and 30th streets was closed due to a traffic collision. The public was advised to use alternate routes. This was just one of many LAFD’s calls for rescue during a time of budget cuts.

On May 30, at 2:27 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a traffic collision at the southbound lane on the 110 Freeway. E1 and E4 were dispatched to the scene.



May 30, at 2:28 p.m., LAFD firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire at 2206 E. Barlow Street. Units E202 and T2 were dispatched.



On May 30, at 2:47 p.m., LAFD Bot reported that units E10 and RA were dispatched to a traffic collision at 328 E. Washington Boulevard.



LAFD Bot reported an LAFD call for a traffic collision on May 30, at 3:33 p.m. to 150 91 Freeway in the Westbound Lane. Units E79, E285, and T85 were dispatched to the scene.



LAFD firefighters responded to a call on May 30, at 4:20 p.m. to a traffic collision at 6500 W. Olympic Place. Units RA861 were dispatched.



According to an alert by LAFD Bot, on May 30, at 4:33 p.m. LAFD firefighters were called to the rescue at 1570 (Northbound Lane) of 5 Freeway for a traffic collision. Units E77, E289, and T89 were dispatched.



On May 30, at 4:39 p.m., LAFD firefighters responded to a call for a smoke investigation at 5233 Templeton ST. Unite E212 and T12 were dispatched.



Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have received a large amount of backlash on social media over their lack of support of the Los Angeles Fire Department.



One such post on the X social media site reads as follows:



“DEI and Policy Under Fire



Karen Bass in Ghana



$17.6M Budget Cut to LAFD



DEI Fire Chief Promote Diversity Over Competence



$2008 Water Diverted to Ocean for Fish



Stop Clearance of deadwood



1000+ Structures Burned



People Died”



On Wednesday, May 25, another person shared a photo of the Sepulveda Basin fire. LAFD crews knocked down a blaze that reportedly ignited near a homeless encampment in Van Nuys.



On May 28, another commenter wrote about a fire that got out of control. The post can be seen on X with photographs of the fire.



“Another catastrophe was barely averted by LAFD last week when Gavin Newsom’s $37 billion homeless solution started an encampment fire on Gavin Newsom’s refusal to do any real forest management or wildfire prevention in the state.” The post got 17,500 views.



Multiple firefighters posted photos of vehicle fires, fires started on the sidewalk in town… All shared a similar message indicating that a good portion of their calls are to put out fires started by the homeless population.