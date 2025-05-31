NEW YORK CITY—On Friday, May 30, the ever-so-talented actress, Loretta Swit died. She is best known for her role as Major Margaret, “Hot Lips, Houlihan,” on the hit television series, M*A*S*H. Her Rep., Hollywood publicist, B Harlan Boll, reportedly told CBS that she died at her New York City home, indicating that she most likely died of natural causes. She was 87.

The CBS hit series M*A*S*H aired from 1970 to 1983, eleven seasons. Swit, portrayed, Margaret Houlihan the rule-following head nurse of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean Conflict. Swit won two Emmys for her role and was nominated for four Golden Globe awards.



About two or three years into the series, Swit’s character is fraternizing with the married Dr. Frank Burns. The romance ensues adding more comedy relief. Much of the cast, including Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr… reportedly maintained friendships on and off the set.



“The Complete Book of M*A*S*H,” by Suzy Kalter, includes a lot of the behind-the-scenes details of Swit’s character.



While she is remembered as her character in this beloved series, it is not Swit’s only claim to fame. Her first Off-Broadway appearance was in, “The Enemy of the People,” in 1961.



In 1967, she toured with the National Company with Any Wednesday, playing alongside Ernest Borgnine and Don Rickles.



She also starred in the Odd Couple, Bonanza, The Love Boat, Gunsmoke, Hawaii Five-O, Mission Impossible, and a multitude of others.



Before acting, Swit attended Catholic School and was part of a Girl Scout Troop then-sponsored by Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



Swit has other talents that were uniquely hers. She wrote, “A Needlepoint Scrapbook.” It was published in 1986.



