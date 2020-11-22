CALIFORNIA — Alice Huffman, President of the California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), announced her resignation in a letter to her colleagues on Thursday, November 12.

Huffman said she will resign due to “health concerns” effective Tuesday, December 1. She wrote in the letter:

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your president since 1999. It has been a pleasure to serve with you but all good things must come to an end.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, Huffman will remain on the board of the national NAACP and will continue working for her consulting firm.

Another reason for Huffman’s resignation is due conflict-of-interest allegations. She has been accused of using her position as president for financial gain.

Huffman will be replaced by Rick Callender, who is currently the Vice President of the California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP. In a statement according to The Sacramento Observer, Callender said:

“It has been a true honor to serve as her Vice President on her leadership team” and Huffman “leaves very big shoes to fill.” He says that he looks forward to filling in the position.

The NAACP is a civil rights organization. Founded 111 years ago in 1909, it is not only the oldest, but is also the largest civil rights organization in the United States.