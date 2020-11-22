SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, November 20, San Francisco fire fighters responded to an apartment fire reported at 440 Davis Court at 1:32 a.m. The alarm came in at 1:20 a.m. according to a Citizen app user, Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department, who filmed a video of the incident.

By 2:23 a.m. fire units have evacuated the 11th, 12th, and 13th floors. Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department reported many residents have been replaced due to the damage.

Baxter reported five people injured in total, all of whom were in stable condition. Emergency medical services remained at the site to assist people as needed. Multiple paramedics were present for a “mass casualty” scenario, which did not occur.

“Partners from the American Red Cross are here,” Baxter said.

“They are establishing a recovery phase for this incident. We currently have MUNI buses to provide shelter and warmth for those who have been evacuated from this incident as we evaluate how many will be displaced.”

By 4:31 a.m. Baxter said the fire on two floors had been contained, with a total of 23 units deemed “uninhabitable.”

Roughly two hours later, another fire was reported in the South of Market neighborhood. The San Francisco Fire Department reported of a fire on 12th street at 3:19 a.m.

Two victims suffered minor burn injuries and were taken to the hospital, reported the Bay City News, using Patch, a local news platform serving 1,232 communities in the United States.