SACRAMENTO VALLEY—On Tuesday, January 6, California State Representative, Doug LaMalfa unexpectedly during an emergency surgery. He was 65. He was a fourth-generation rice farmer, business owner, known to champion conservative causes.



President Trump dedicated his GOP speech at Trump-Kennedy Center on the day he died, calling LaMalfa, “Fantastic.” On January 7, the President reiterated his thoughts on his X social media page.



“In honor of the late, great, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, a true American patriot and fantastic Representative of Northern California, yesterday I ordered all American flags throughout the United Stated to be lowered to half mast until this evening. Doug will be dearly missed.”



The Los Sierra Chamber of Commerce described LaMalfa on their webpage as, “A strong voice for the North State’s agriculture and resources-based economy and for the first districts farms and businesses.”



Rep. LaMalfa was well liked by his peers. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) referred to him as a friend.



“Heartbroken today at the sudden loss of my friend and colleague, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. He was a humble farmer, loving husband to Jill, devoted father, and unwavering faith touched so many souls in Northern California and beyond. His legacy of kindness, grit, and strength will live on forever. Rest in peace, Doug. I pray for Jill and the family.”



Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson gave tribute to LaMalfa on his X social media page.



“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague, Rep. Dough LaMalfa. Doug was a devoted public servant who deeply loved the people of Northern California and never stopped working for them. He believed in this country, in our work, and in the responsibility, we have to serve every constituent with care and humility.



He was one of the kindest men to ever serve in this institution, and he will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his wife, jill, their four children, and all who loved him.”



The National Republican Congressional Committee Chair, Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) gave tribute to his fellow Californian and GOP colleague as week,



“Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California. He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Dough brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service.”



Congressman LaMalfa’s district was plagued with multiple catastrophic fires in recent years, killing over 100 people. He wrote and passed legislation to enhance recovery efforts to help those devastated by fire attempt to recover.



Many of those who mourn LaMalfa have shared the following sentiment. “His firm beliefs are that government should do no harm, and that limited government means that the U.S. Government, should do only what people cannot do for themselves, and do it in the most efficient manner possible.”